Take an inside look at the new indoor baseball and softball facility coming to Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- A new state-of-the-art baseball and softball training facility is coming to Downtown Kingsport.

The Dugout Kingsport will be located at 765 E Main Street in Kingsport across from Habitat for Humanity.

News Channel 11’s Kristen Gallant got the chance to go inside the facility to find out more about their training programs.

The Dugout Kingsport is keeping athletes in mind with 13 batting cages, 9 to 10 pitching mounds, a HitTrax cage and plenty of space to play ball.

“This area needs something for indoor baseball and softball training. Most people are having to travel outside this area. So we really wanted to meet a need for this downtown business area,” said the owner of The Dugout Kingsport, Cory Martin.

Martin and his business partner JD Adams have been working with contractor, Brant Grimm, to get this project going.

“Our architect’s helped us to come up with this plan and utilize this space accordingly,” explained Grimm.



















3D Images by Architect Amber Adams

Grimm says with such a large space there has been some challenges in constructing the new climate controlled facility.

“We chose to utilize spray foam as our installation choice for this warehouse building. It was able to adhere to the metal very well and it’s a really high R rating for the thickness. The challenge of this building is that its a vacant wear house building. It didn’t have any pluming and it was not ADA compliant.” said Grimm.

Martin, Adams and Grimm have been working with the City of Kingsport to add pluming and to make sure the building is wheelchair accessible once they open up in March.

Other plans for the building include TVs, treadmills, and ellipticals, and massage chairs.

“So when people come in, they’re going to be able to burn some calories if they want to, or they can sit and lounge in one of our massage chairs while they’re watching TV,” explains Cory Martin.

It’s not only going to be a place for athletes, but for corporate events, team building activities, and birthday parties.

“This facility is going to be really unique because our goal is people coming to this facility and they leave whether they like baseball and softball, that they want to come back for the unique experience of being here,” said Martin.

The plan is for The Dugout Kingsport to pen on March 14, 2020.

There will be several different membership levels including daily and hourly rates.

You can visit their Facebook page here for more information and updates on the facility.