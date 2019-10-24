Symphony of the Mountains presents “Trick Or Treat with the Symphony”

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Are you looking for something unique to do with the family this Halloween season?

Symphony of the Mountains “Trick or Treat with the Symphony” concert will be held on Saturday, October 26 at 5:00 pm. at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport.

Adult tickets are $25, and students and children are admitted free.

There will be a Halloween costume contest, trick or treating, and of course the sounds of the Symphony of the Mountains.

Disney’s “Fantasia” and other movie soundtracks will be the focus of the music played during the concert.

Children will be able to become the orchestra’s conductor while sporting their favorite Halloween costume.

There will be several prizes for best Halloween costume for both children and adults.

For more information on this event and other events by the Symphony of the Mountains, you can click here.