Sycamore Shoals musters revolutionary Overmountain Men

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Reenactors will pay tribute to one of the final strokes in the Revolutionary War on Saturday with the Muster of the Overmountain Men, the beginning of a long march to battle over 200 years ago.

According to a press release by Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, the story of the Overmountain Men began in 1780 when independence hung in the balance for the American colonies. To bolster the revolutionary cause, fighters were mustered west of the Blue Ridge Mountains before making their way to South Carolina before a decisive victory at the Battle of King’s Mountain.

To remember the sacrifice and service of those same fighters, Sycamore Shoals is hosting the Overmountain Victory Trail Celebration and Militia Muster from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday complete with demonstrations of 18th century technology, crafts and culture for the public to enjoy.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, reenactors will cross the Watauga River at Sycamore Shoals in the same way militia members passed through the area on their way to South Carolina.

Entry to all events is free, and visitors are encouraged to visit the park’s museum and trails as well.