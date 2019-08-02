SWVA man arrested for abduction, strangulation

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Authorities in Scott County, Virginia have arrested a man accused of holding a woman captive.

In a news release, authorities said Nathan Frazier, 35, of Hiltons, Virginia, reportedly strangled a female victim multiple times from May through July of 2019.

Authorities said, “On Multiple times between the first of May and July of 2019 the suspect allegedly beat and strangled the victim unconscious holding her captive and not allowing her to leave. “

Frazier was arrested on August 1 on multiple charges including abduction and felony strangulation.

Authorities said Frazier had spent time in federal prison and was currently on federal probation.

A search of federal court records showed he pleaded guilty to “manufacture of marijuana plants,” “manufacture of psilocybin mushrooms,” and “possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime” in 2012.

The plea agreement shows that in September 2011, Kingsport Police Department’s Vice United searched Frazier’s home on Harrison Avenue.

According to court documents, “A marijuana grow operation with 34 plants and 10 marijuana plant seedlings was found… A mushroom grow operation was also found, with 17 tubs of growing mushrooms, fertilizer and dried mushrooms.”

The report also detailed that in 2006, Frazier pleaded guilty to drug and firearm charges in Scott County, Va. Circuit Court.

For the federal charges, Frazier was sentenced to 24 months in jail for the drugs and 60 months in jail for the firearm charges, all-time to run concurrently.

Federal court records show Frazier was released from the Bureau of Prisons on August 24, 2018, and serving 5 years supervised release.

He was granted permission to relocate to Southwest Virginia with his probation under the Probation Office for the Western District of Virginia.