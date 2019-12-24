Sweet reunion: Soldier in from Italy ready for family time, chocolate pie

Josh Smith just after arriving from Italy at Tri-Cities Regional Airport with his cousin Amber Smith, left, mom Sharon and cousin A’dasjah Smith.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sharon Smith’s top Christmas gift came early this year when her only child, Josh, strode down the exit hall at Tri-Cities Regional Airport late Tuesday morning.

“He told everybody in the military, all his commanders and everybody that he’s a mama’s boy,” Sharon Smith said while she and her nieces waited for Josh to deplane.

U.S. Army infantryman Josh Smith, just arrived from Italy, gets a hug from his mom, Sharon, at Tri-Cities Regional Airport Tuesday.

The 21-year-old infantryman had flown all the way from Caserma Del Din, a U.S. Army base in Vicenza, Italy. The first big hug he got was from the woman he calls his “Mama Bear,” followed in short order by hugs from his cousins, Amber and A’dasjah Smith.

“I haven’t seen him for a year,” Sharon said, adding that she and her son communicate primarily via video chats using WhatsApp. She and her husband are among a sizeable group of extended family, including in-laws, the cousins and Sharon’s father, ready to enjoy almost two weeks with Josh.

Aside from family time, Josh had one main objective. “American food,” he said. “I’m looking forward to going out and getting some real food.”

Josh Smith, right, receives his honorable discharge papers (he has re-enlisted).

Other than venturing out for the occasional restaurant meal, Josh plans to stick to the basics — lots of family time, Christmas tradition and his mom’s desserts. Sharon had best be ready with the ingredients, particularly for chocolate pie. Asked how much of that favorite dessert he could put away in one night, Josh didn’t flinch: “Probably three. They’re big. Actual pie sizes.”

Sharon, who had said before her son’s arrival that “Josh likes to eat,” said the family will enjoy what she called “traditional” holiday activities.

“We always spend Christmas Eve together and we have food, and then for Christmas Day we always spend the day together with a big meal and then we open gifts and play games – you know, the traditional things.”

Amber Smith, a college student who lives in northern Kentucky and is two years younger than Josh, said card-playing will be on the agenda. “We like to play Rook,” she said. “We’re basically like brother and sister from a distance.”

It all sounded like an ideal time for Josh, who flies out Jan. 4. He’s re-enlisted but will be serving in Colorado during his next stint. “Spending a lot of time with family, honestly,” he said when asked about his overall plans for the break. “I can’t think of much more to do.”