Swastika painted over Tina Turner mural at Asheville record store

Employees of an Asheville record store report that a swastika was painted over a mural of Tina Turner. (Credit: Arieh Samson)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP/WJHL) – Employees at a record store in North Carolina say a mural of pop star Tina Turner has been defaced with a red swastika.

The Citizen Times reported Thursday that the mural is outside Static Age Records in downtown Asheville. Store owner Jesse McSwain said someone unconnected to the store covered the mural with a sheet before he could address the situation.

Arieh Samson, an employee at the store, told News Channel 11 that he’s never seen anything like it in downtown Asheville before.

“I’m not certain the vandal, Nazi, whatever you want to call them, was targeting the mural because it is of a person of color, or if it’s because the record store has a firm anti-racism stance,” he said.

Static Age called police and the Southern Poverty Law Center. McSwain said his store is “a widely inclusive, safe space” and that “hate speech will get you out the door.”