Suspected killer in custody after body of missing Florida woman found in Middle Tennessee

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect is now in custody after a missing Titusville, Florida woman was found in the trunk of a car in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Titusville police said Thursday morning that Courtney Gibson had turned herself into authorities in Lebanon.

According to the department, Gibson was wanted for the murder of 36-year-old Anna Primavere, who was reported missing last Friday. Officers said her body was discovered in Lebanon late Wednesday in the trunk of a vehicle belonging to Gibson.

Investigators said Gibson was captured on Ring doorbell video driving away from the area of Trinidad Avenue early Saturday morning with a mattress on the roof of her car, a Red Kia Forte. The mattress was seen falling off her car and she then reportedly burned it on the side of the road.

Primavere’s mattress was missing when police initially searched the home after family reported her missing, detectives explained.

While police were able to locate Gibson at her parents’ home in Lebanon Sunday, they said she refused to cooperate and would not let them search her vehicle. A search warrant was obtained Wednesday and Primavere’s body was discovered in the trunk of Gibson’s vehicle, but Gibson had already fled.

Detectives believe Primavere was murdered in a violent manner at a home on Trinidad Avenue in Titusville sometime between 7 p.m. and midnight on Friday, Feb. 21. They revealed to WFTV that Gibson was babysitting for Primavere’s landlord, Zongmu Wang, and Primavere may have confronted Gibson about injuries she found on the child’s body.

Wang was reportedly arrested in connection with the child’s injuries and was booked into the jail in Brevard County, Florida, police said. Investigators added Gibson is “definitely a suspect” in the injuries inflicted upon the child.

Gibson is expected to be booked into the Wilson County jail sometime Thursday morning. She will then be transported back to Florida.