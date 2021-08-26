Suspected gunman arrested after 17-year-old girl shot in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 45-year-old man has been arrested after police said he shot a 17-year-old girl in Nashville earlier this month.

A warrant states Metro officers responded August 4 to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where the teenaged victim was being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Witnesses reported seeing Robert Harris fire a gunshot into the air, then point his weapon at the 17-year-old girl and shoot her, according to the police report.

Detectives said the victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to her left leg, but the extent of her injuries was not known.

No additional information was immediately released, including the location of the shooting within the city of Nashville and the relationship between the victim and suspect.

Harris was arrested Wednesday afternoon on multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault and theft. His bond was set at $19,000.

A booking photo for Harris was not released by law enforcement.