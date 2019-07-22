Suspect in Greeneville shooting still on the run, considered to be ‘armed and dangerous’

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities are still searching for a suspect wanted in a shooting that happened on July 18th in Greeneville.

Authorities said Kevin Yarnell Mackey, pictured above, was still on the run as of Monday evening.

Police first responded to the reported shooting around 11:46 p.m. July 18th at 1016 Tusculum Boulevard.

Authorities found a man with apparent gunshot wounds near a business.

Just a few days later, authorities in Greeneville issued an arrest warrant for Mackey on charges of aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

If you have any information about Mackey’s whereabouts you are asked to contact Greeneville Police at (423) 639-7111. You are also asked not to approach Mackey as he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

