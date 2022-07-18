NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police charged a male suspect that reportedly used a metal pipe during an attempted robbery on Sunday in South Nashville.

According to Metro Nashville police, Nicholas Daniels, 26, entered Total Wireless, located at 818 Murfreesboro Pike, without a shirt, asked for a phone contract, but was told to come back in an hour with a shirt on to get the phone.

Nicolas Daniels (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

MNPD said when Daniels came back, he threatened to rob the employee while holding a metal pipe. The employee allegedly told Daniels he would give him a phone in an hour.

Police said the victim calmly walked over to him and removed the pipe from Daniels’ hands, then Daniels began to cry and attempted to hug the worker.

Police arrived shortly after and said they found the metal pipe on scene. Daniels was charged with attempted aggravated robbery.