(CNN) – Brace yourself for the results of this survey about how often people change their underwear.

An underwear company asked 2,000 American men and women and found that 45% of them don’t change their underwear daily!

They say 45% admitted to wearing the same pair for two days or longer.

Just in case you are wondering, most people change their undies daily.

The survey was conducted by an underwear company, Tommy John, trying to sell more underwear of course!