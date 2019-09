LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A potential gas leak has caused a Lee County elementary school to dismiss early Monday morning.

According to Lee County Schools Superintendent Brian Austin, Elk Knob Elementary will be dismissing at 10:00 a.m. due to a potential gas leak.

Austin says there is no safety concern.

However, the dismissal is being conducted to allow time for the necessary repairs and improved ventilation.

The dismissal is only affecting Elk Knob Elementary.