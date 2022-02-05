“Super Dome” facility at Boone Dam repair site demolished, signals wrap-up of project

(WJHL) – Work on the Boone Dam will soon be wrapping up after seven years.

The Tennessee Valley Authority announced that the “Super Dome” building which was being used during construction for employee safety meetings and storage, was demolished.

Officials with the TVA say that the project is on track to be finished by this July.

In October of 2014, it was discovered that there was a sinkhole near the bottom of the dam which was followed by what the TVA described as “muddy discharge,” which alerted engineers to possible internal erosion which is one of the leading causes of dam failures.