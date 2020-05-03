Sunday is National Specially-Abled Pets Day!

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Animal lovers across the country are celebrating our furry companions with disabilities.

National Specially-Abled Pets Day is Sunday and aims to educate the public about how to care for disabled pets. It also serves as a yearly request to consider adopting a pet with disabilities.

Animal advocate and author Colleen Paige founded National Specially-Abled Pets Day. She and others encourage the adoption of special-needs pets, but by people who will know the extra time and financial commitment, it may require.

That can include more veterinary care and a home that may have to have special accommodations.

For people with special needs pets, organizers encourage sharing pictures on social media – #specially-abled-pets-day.