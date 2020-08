Music books are placed to dry at the first floor of Venice Conservatory after being recovered from ground floor, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. High tidal waters returned to Venice on Saturday, four days after the city experienced its worst flooding in 50 years. Young Venetians are responding to the worst flood in their lifetimes by volunteering to help salvage manuscripts, clear out waterlogged books and lend a hand where needed throughout the stricken city.(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

(WJHL) — Sunday, August 9 is National Book Lovers Day, according to the National Day Calendar.

From historical fiction to mystery, there’s no such thing as having too many choices on your bookshelf!

What’s your favorite novel or series?