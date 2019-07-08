Summers-Taylor wins bid for Boones Creek I-26 project

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation has awarded Summers-Taylor, Inc. of Elizabethton the contract for a project involving the Interstate 26 Exit 17 bridge.

According to the bid awarding document, the total bid is worth $15,268,841.26.

Summers-Taylor will work on grading, drainage and constructing a concrete box bridge, as well as retaining walls and paving at the interchange at Boones Creek Road.

The contract also includes repairs to the bridge over the road. In all, it will affect .634 miles of roadway.

TDOT documents show a project completion date on or before September 30, 2020.