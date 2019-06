JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A unique summer camp gave children a chance to put their minds to work solving real world problems today in Johnson City.

“Camp Invention” is a summer STEM program for students K-6th grade.

The camp utilizes hands-on activities to engage students in science, technology, engineering and math.

They mix in some fun by learning to defeat an enemy called “The Plagariser.”

The students also worked to program robots to help out on a farm.