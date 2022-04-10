SULPHUR SPRINGS, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s that time of year when the Easter bunny hops out to greet children with a message of rebirth.



That’s the message that organizers of the annual Easter egg hunt at Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church hope children took away from their event on Sunday afternoon. And, of course, lots of candy.



“We also put crosses and little Bible stories in all the eggs,” said Tammy Knapp-Stanton, Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church’s Children and Youth Minister. “We just scatter them out and let the kids fellowship and have fun.”



With mixed weather the previous day, organizers were overjoyed to have the sun keeping their guests warm throughout the event.



“It’s so refreshing to be outside in good weather and just see new faces and fellowship with people,” said Knapp-Stanton. “We always have the Easter bunny stop by. He is always willing and the kids love it.”

More than 100 children turned out for the event and church members said they hope to see those folks back again for their many children’s programs that take place all year long.