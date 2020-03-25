Sullivan West Volunteer Fire Department granted funding for mechanical CPR device

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Through a community outreach program, Domtar Paper Co. granted the Sullivan West Volunteer Fire Department funds for a Rosc-U chest compressor — a $10,000 piece of equipment the volunteer fire department has been trying to obtain for years.

Tuesday night, a representative from the device’s manufacturing company presented the medical equipment to a handful of first responders. All will eventually be trained on the device to use in the field.

News Channel 11 spoke to an advanced EMT rescue technician with the Sullivan West Volunteer Fire Department, Cameron Barr, who said it’s reassuring to have this sort of technology on-hand in the case of a medical emergency.

Barr explained that traditional CPR exhausts responders’ bodies, and having an automatic chest compressor increases the team’s chance of saving lives.

“Before we received this device we would have to come in and do manual CPR, and that is extremely taxing on the body,” Barr said. “It’s very hard to keep a continued rate of depth because you get really tired really quickly. This is going to help with that.”

The Rosc-U device the department received is a hybrid, which means responders can also perform manual CPR with the device. According to Barr, automatic CPR devices have more positive outcomes than manual CPR techniques, and he stands confident that the department is equipped to save more lives.

“This device will save lives,” Barr said. “It’s a very awesome tool for our department and our community. This is the whole reason we’re here.”