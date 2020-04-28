Sullivan County to issue revised reopening order following attorney general’s opinion

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said the county is planning on releasing a revised reopening order. This follows the Tennessee attorney general’s opinion on Monday that said local health departments may not be in conflict with the governor’s emergency management orders.

Venable said Dr. Stephen May of the Sullivan County Health Department will now be making amendments to the county’s order that was issued Friday in order to comply with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s “Tennessee Pledge” guidelines.

That plan had a number of differences including allowing larger venues to open.

“We mentioned earlier that we do not want to vary from the Attorney General’s opinion, nor the governor’s guidance,” said Mayor Venable during a Tuesday afternoon conference call.

Dr. May said he is not sure if the local economy will have to close down again.

“The answer is right now unknown because it will depend on what the disease actually does and what is out capacity to respond,” said May.

Dr. May said summer camps and day cares will likely have to wait until Phase II of reopening takes place.

“To enter Phase II, you have to go through a gating process of a number of parameters that you have to meet,” he said, “that includes decrease in ILI illnesses, influenza-like illness, you have to have decreased in the number of your COVID cases and decrease in the percentage of positives versus total testing.”

Mayor Venable also has his doubts about the reopening of businesses like salons in Sullivan County.

“I’ve been told we may be as much as two weeks away from that,” said Venable. “My opinion is, I don’t think we are.”

Bristol Mayor Margaret Feierabend also said it could be a while before the Bristol senior citizens center and library are reopened.