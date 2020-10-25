Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigating “suspicious death”

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Lee Carswell confirmed with News Channel 11 on Sunday night that they are investigating what they call a “suspicious death” on the 400 block of Boyd Road near Hickory Tree Road.

According to Carswell, there are no suspects. The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said that a family member found the body, described as a white male around the age of 60, before calling 911 just before 3:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies located the body of a man behind the house.

The circumstances leading to his death remain under investigation, and his body will be sent for an autopsy to determine the cause.

This is a developing story, and your News Channel 11 team will continue with updates as we receive them. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.