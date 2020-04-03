Sullivan County sheriff launches program to help high-risk individuals during pandemic

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office will roll out a program next week to help those who are at high-risk from COVID-19.

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy says beginning Monday, high-risk individuals may call the sheriff’s office to pick up essential items that they may need. Calls may be made between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

“I know that we are living in a challenging time because of COVID-19,” Cassidy said in a news release Friday. “This anxious and unusual time brings unforeseen difficulties, but I feel as a community that we can rise to the challenge. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to quality public safety and we want to support and assist in any way necessary. It is our hope that beginning this program on Monday, April 6th, will help those members of our community that are most vulnerable. I want the members of the community to know that we are living with this life-altering pandemic right alongside each and every one of them. During the next few weeks, let’s all work together to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

To request assistance, high risk individuals may call 423-279-6064 or 423-279-7506.

