SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County school leaders said a school bus driver accused of transporting students while high, on what’s thought to be meth, passed a background check and drug test.

“Yes, I have seen the proof,” Sullivan County Board Chairman Randall Jones said.

On Oct. 26, Kingsport Police said they arrested 45-year-old Contessia D. Cravens on a probation violation, and they found what they believed to be meth and other drug paraphernalia on the school bus.

Cravens is charged with driving a commercial vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, felony possession of schedule II drugs and three counts of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

The school system said Cravens was hired by transportation contractor C & S Transit who has so far declined to comment on her arrest, so News Channel 11 asked school officials what their policies are.

“Their policies are just like what [is] required by the state of Tennessee,” Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said. “She did have a drug test and it was negative for her pre-employment. She also had a background check that came back that they accepted.”

According to Sullivan County court records, Cravens had been in trouble with the law within the last year.

Cravens was charged with shoplifting in August of 2021 and a probation violation in March 2022.

Rafalowski said the negative drug test was dated October 17, a little over a week before Cravens’ arrest.

Rafalowski said that Cravens only worked for the school district for two days. One day for a normal bus route, and one day for a field trip.

One concerned parent spoke during public comment at Thursday’s board meeting, “What’s going to stop this from happening again, right? That’s my fear with putting my kids on the bus.”

School officials said they are continuing to work with C & S Transit at this time.

“We do work with these contractors, the owners and directors,” Jones said. “We have a person that’s employed with us that works with us who works with them, so we’ll be trying to make sure that none of these fall through the cracks in the future.”