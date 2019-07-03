Sullivan County mayor: Animal shelter temporarily closed due to parvo

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Animal Shelter has been temporarily closed due to a case of parvo in a dog.

According to County Mayor Richard Venable, he received a report from the shelter that there was a case. He told News Channel 11 the shelter closed in an “abundance of caution.”

Venable also said he is expecting further reports on the parvo case at the shelter.

The American Veterinary Medical Association defines canine parvovirus as a “highly contagious virus” that “affects dogs’ gastrointestinal tracts.” It is spread by direct contact between infected and healthy dogs.

According to Venable, the animal shelter was informally turned over to a board of directors on July 1. That board is looking to hire a manager to help better run the facility.