BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Library will be hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, August 13.

The fundraiser titled the ‘Bunco and Brushstrokes’ fundraiser will be held at the Bristol Club at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the Bunco game portion taking place from 2 to 4 p.m.

Afterward, guests will be able to enjoy a catered dinner from Barberitos and a silent auction.

Tickets can be purchased online and all proceeds will go to the imagination library, which provides free books to children around the country from birth until age 5.