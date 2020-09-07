Sullivan County leaders look back at the life of former Sheriff, Wayne Anderson

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Former Sullivan County Sheriff, Wayne Anderson, impacted the lives of many in the community and even across the country as part of several charitable organizations.

Several Community Leaders who worked with him throughout his career spoke with News Channel 11 on Sunday remembering the former sheriff and his impact on Sullivan County.

“Saturday afternoon I had a commissioner call and tell me that the sheriff had passed away around 6 o’clock, I believe is the information I had,” said Sullivan County Mayor, Richard Venable, after hearing about the loss of a friend and colleague.

Mayor Venable is one of many in our region who was saddened by the news of the death of the former Sullivan County Sheriff.

“Sheriff Anderson and I have been friends for over forty years and both of us have been in public service for a good part of that time,” said Venable.

Working more than 40 years in law enforcement and serving as the county sheriff for twenty of those years, Anderson served his community both through his job and personal life.

“He helped those who couldn’t always help themselves,” Venable explained.

Mayor Venable described Anderson as innovative, creating several charitable programs such as ‘Toys From Cops.’

Jim Bean, the current Emergency Management Director in Sullivan County, said Anderson’s faith was a large part of his life.

“He was a good man, a good Christian man, and so our prayers go out to him and his wife and his family,” said Bean over the phone.

Bean worked with Anderson starting in the late ’80s and they both grew as leaders within the community.

“Later when I was appointed in as director we both served on the board of directors for the Sullivan County Emergency Communications District which oversees 911 for Sullivan County,” Bean explained.

Bean saw Anderson as more than just a colleague, but a friend.

“We had a friendship over the years, a good working relationship and what I would think is a good friendship,” said Bean.

News Channel 11 will continue to follow updates on arrangements as they become available.