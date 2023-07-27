BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County officials say work on their jail expansion project is more than halfway done.

County Mayor Richard Venable called the jail expansion a once-in-a-generation investment in keeping the community safe.

With room for 600 full-time inmates and up to 1,200 total people, the new facility will provide more than enough room to house inmates from the county’s current jail.

Venable said the current jail is only certified to handle about 600 inmates, but currently, it hosts around 900.

He said jail planners have thought forward to the next generation, too. The jail currently has empty space to add additional cell blocks if needed.

The new facility won’t just address overcrowding, it will also be a much-needed update to the old facility that was built in 1980. When complete, the expansion will feature modern technology, including conference rooms equipped for video arraignment and cell blocks arranged for maximum visibility.

“This jail is a step above, it’s state of the art, and it’ll serve the people of Sullivan County for years and years and years to come,” Venable said.

Construction manager Doug Smith with Codell Construction Company agrees.

“The security will be a lot more effective and a lot of easier control,” Smith told News Channel 11. “Everything in this new jail is automated. All of the locks are automated.”

Though construction hit delays shortly after crews broke ground last year, Smith says construction is now moving along swiftly.

“We’ve got all the foundation in, all of the major steel structures,” said Smith.

Despite investing over $90 million in the jail, Venable says he’s ready to tackle a new project. He says he hopes to re-classify inmate types to better address mental health and substance use crises.

“Our efforts is to keep this jail empty,” said Venable. “We have judges and DAs and drug counselors and people like that helping us keep people out of jail that don’t need to be there. And that’s our next big project.”

The jail is scheduled to open in March 2025.