Sullivan County Commission considering sales tax hike

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) The Sullivan County Commissioners will discuss a new sales tax that could go on the ballot in November.

The measure would increase the county’s sales tax rate to 9 point 7 five percent.

In Kingsport, that means spending an extra 25 cents for every 100 dollars.



The increase would be an extra 50 cents for every 100 dollars in Bristol and outlying reas of the county.



The resolution is expected to go up for its first vote today followed by a second vote in June if it passes. The voters ultimately decide on the increase with a vote in November.

