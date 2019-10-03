Sullivan County Board of Education will vote Thursday on resolution to avert school system shutdown

SULLIVAN CO. Tenn., (WJHL)- Wednesday Sullivan County Commissioners approved a resolution by Commissioner Mark Vance.

The resolution appropriates $800,000 to the school system.

PREVIOUS STORY: Sullivan County Commission passes resolution to avert school system shutdown

The meeting Wednesday comes after a letter sent by Director of Schools, David Cox, said the school district could potentially shut down due to the lack of funding from the county commission.

The final vote of the resolutions was 19 yes, 2 abstained, and 3 absent.

Thursday, the board of education will hold a called board meeting at 6 PM ahead of the regularly scheduled meeting.

The meeting tonight is where we will learn if the board will vote to accept that resolution.

We will keep you updated on this vote on-air and online.