Sullivan County Board of Education meeting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Board of Education met Saturday morning about the future of one school project, but it’s not happening in the county.

That meeting is taking place in Nashville at the Opryland Hotel.

Officials say this is the only time they’d have a chance to meet together about contracts involving Sullivan East Middle School. News Channel 11 reached out to the board for comments about Saturday morning’s meeting.

“We had a vote to ratify two of the five contracts with the Bristol, Tennessee, electric system,” Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Michael Hughes told News Channel 11. “The two that had to do with the sewer system.”

“We had already discussed all this, we just felt we had to meet to ratify it,” Hughes added.