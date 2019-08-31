Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition gives out Narcan for International Overdose Awareness Day

SULLIVAN CO. Tenn., (WJHL)- Saturday is International Overdose Awareness Day and people in the Tri-Cities are doing their part to prevent more deaths.

According to the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, over 1,500 Tennesseeans died from opioid overdoses in 2017.

At P&S Pharmacy in Kingsport Saturday, the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition gave out the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan and lockboxes to safely store drugs.

This was part of their Tennessee opioid overdose reversal training.

The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services has offered the training all week across the state.

“If we can keep people alive and safe then we can actually help them find recovery, there’s statistics that say if you approach someone from a harm reduction component, their chances at recovery are better,” said Sherry Barnett, regional overdose prevention specialist.

At today’s event, they gave away 40 lockboxes and 30 Narcan Barnett said.