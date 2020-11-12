Sullivan Co. to consider hotel occupancy tax to help ease burden on county property owners

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Sullivan County leaders say new revenue sources are needed that won’t burden taxpayers any further. At Thursday’s work session, the county commission will deliberate bringing an act before Tennessee’s General Assembly that allows them to levy an occupancy, or hotel tax.

Currently, the cities of Bristol, Tennessee and Kingsport have occupancy taxes. Sullivan County itself does not.

For commissioner Angie Stanley, adding a hotel occupancy tax is about keeping property taxes low for residents.

“I think it will be a great source of revenue here for Sullivan County, and not be a burden on the county property owners,” she said.

The current proposal is a tax of up to 5% on those staying in hotels, motels, cabins, Airbnb’s, and campsites in Sullivan County.

Bristol, Tennessee already has a 5% occupancy tax, while Kingsport’s is at 7%. The new Sullivan County occupancy tax would be added on top if approved by the county commission.

Sullivan County leaders made the recent decision to approve $80 million worth of bonds to fund a new jail. The county property tax rate will rise by 12 cents per $100 of taxable property for fiscal year 2021–2022 as a result.

Stanley is the occupancy tax resolution’s sponsor. She said the jail funding decision brought about efforts to find new revenue sources.

“If we do a 5% occupancy tax here across the county, we are looking at bringing in between $1-1.2 million [annually],” she said.

The State General Assembly would also have to approve the occupancy tax, which is used by several other Tennessee counties. This extra revenue from lodging has traditionally gone towards promoting tourism. Stanley said local organizations supported by the revenue would include Kingsport’s Convention & Visitor’s Bureau and Visitors Enhancement Program. She also hopes a portion of Sullivan County’s occupancy tax revenue would go towards its general fund.

Rob Mortensen, CEO of HospitalityTN, says the tax proposal will be harder to get through the General Assembly if revenue is going to the county’s general fund.

“It’s so much smarter to make sure these dollars go to promoting tourism,” he said.

Mortensen says he’s typically worked with seven to eight similar bills a year, and his job is to direct the revenue towards tourism purposes.

“I think people sometimes are missing the big picture. Meaning if you bring more people to that city, not only are you bringing more people to hotels, but it’s restaurants, it’s gas stations, it’s everything. It’s a multiplier effect,” he said.

Mortensen says it’s important to not make the occupancy tax rate too high, or hotels could lose business. He said Sullivan County’s likelihood of passing the tax legislation through the General Assembly is favorable – as long as rates are low enough and the dollars mainly go to tourism.

“They’re asking people in the hotels to collect dollars for them. And I get it. We need fire engines, we need sidewalks, we need all of those things. But at the end of the day, you’re going to make a whole lot more money if you promote that region and bring people in,” he said.

Sullivan County’s occupancy tax resolution is still being drafted by officials, and is subject to change. On Wednesday afternoon, Stanley said it was still to be determined what the exact tax rate would be, and how that revenue would be divided between tourism and the general fund.