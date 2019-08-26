Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office holding Scorpion 5K & 2 Mile Walk to raise money for SWAT safety gear

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A special 5K and 2 mile walk is taking place in September to provide local law enforcement with equipment and safety gear.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says they are hoping to raise $35,000 in order to buy 16 new vests and other equipment for their SWAT team.

Members of the sheriff’s office say all of their current vests were purchased in 2009 and need to be replaced.

“As with any type of equipment or tools needed for a professional job, the SWAT team’s equipment is aging,” said Sheriff Jeff Cassidy. “Much of the equipment in the past was purchased by team members using their own money. We hope to use the funds from this event to purchase protective gear and safety items for the team so that they can better serve the citizens of Sullivan County.”

The Scorpion 5K and 2 Mile Walk starts at the sheriff’s office at 140 Blountville Bypass at 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 8.

Runners will compete for the overall top male and female finisher as well as the top racer in each age category by gender.

Medals will also be given for the top overall finisher in each age group in the 2 mile walk.

Early registration for the event lasts until September 1 and costs $25. Registration on the day of the race is $30.

For more information on the race, visit the website or visit the event page on Facebook.