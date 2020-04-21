Sullivan Co. leaders working with Governor Lee on business reopening plans

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Governor Bill Lee’s plan to reopen parts of the economy applies to 89 counties across Tennessee that have state health departments. Sullivan County is one of six counties that does not fall into this group, and must develop its own strategy with guidance from the state.

Sullivan County leaders say their reopening strategy will largely mirror the rest of the state’s. But they’re still waiting on guidance from the Lee administration to find out what kinds of businesses should reopen and when. On Tuesday, Lee said he hopes to give details on what businesses can reopen later this week.

From phone calls he’s had with Governor Lee, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable says the governor has not yet identified specific business sectors that can reopen as Tennessee’s ‘Safer at Home’ order expires April 30th. Venable said Lee assured him Sullivan County would know as soon as those decisions were made.

“We’ve talked about restaurants, we’ve talked about beauty parlors, we’ve talked about spas, we’ve talked about retail business. He’s going to make that decision based on the best information he has,” said Venable.

Venable said Sullivan County will take a region-centered approach to reopening businesses. He said they did not want to move faster than other counties, including Washington.

“We want to do what our neighbors do, and we don’t want to do more than what they do. It’s important we have a level playing field in Northeast Tennessee,” Venable said.

These are decisions business owners like Suzanne Barrett Justis are waiting on. It’s currently unclear when her Kingsport art studio and gallery can reopen with the Governor’s timeline.

“I think it’s probably too soon,” she said. “Getting back to business, I’m looking forward to it, but at the same time, I’m going to do it cautiously.”

Suzanne Barrett Justis works in her Kingsport studio. It’s currently unclear when art galleries can reopen under the Governor’s plan

Barrett Justis has adapted to giving online painting lessons since she has not been able to teach students in her studio. While she’s eager to have her students back, COVID-19 means her business still can’t immediately return to normal upon reopening.

“As far as health, security, issues concerning COVID-19, I think it’s a little premature. I think they should give it another two weeks,” she said.

Sullivan County Regional Health Department Director Gary Mayes believes the area is prepared for whatever the Governor decides.

“Our healthcare capacity has built surge capacity in the region,” Mayes said. “We have PPE for our first responders. We have lab capacity now. We hope we are in a great position to relieve some of the guidelines and take the Governor’s lead.”

Mayor Venable said reopening comes with risks, but Sullivan County is ready to handle them. While some businesses may reopen, mitigation measures like social distancing and hand washing are still crucial.

“We will see additional spread, there’s no doubt about that,” said Venable. “And we are prepared now, where five to six weeks ago, we were not.”