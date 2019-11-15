Sullivan Co. Commission discusses consolidation between city and county services

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Should some government services in Kingsport, Bristol, Bluff City, and Sullivan County be consolidated?

At Thursday night’s Sullivan County Commission work session, Commissioner Angie Stanley introduced a resolution to form a new cooperation between the county and three cities.

This committee would study which government operations from Kingsport, Bristol, Bluff City, and the county could be consolidated to cut government spending. The committee would consist of three Sullivan County commissioners and a representative from each city, appointed by mayors.

Stanley said the consolidation could potentially include courts, animal shelters, and other government operations.

“We owe it to the taxpayers to be able to sit down and look at these duplicated services that we have here in the county that we could potentially consolidate, and save the taxpayers money,” Stanley said.

Commissioner Colette George had concerns about the proposal.

“In a big picture way, to save money, we’re going to have to get down into very specific details to see what a charter allows you to combine, what it doesn’t, what savings can go together,” George said.

The resolution aims to have a committee in place to begin work by January 1st, 2020. It will have its first reading at the Commission meeting next Thursday.





