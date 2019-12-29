Sugar Hollow Park gets new equipment donated

BRISTOL, VA. (WJHL)- The Junior League of Bristol has donated several pieces of playground equipment at Sugar Hollow Park, but it’s been over 20 years since the latest addition.

Now, the league decided the park needed some upgrades.

The Junior League of Bristol promotes volunteerism throughout the community and helps with community projects.

Right off of Lee Highway and Interstate 81 in Bristol, VA is Sugar Hallow Park.

The park is packed with picnic areas, biking trails, a campground, and now sensory equipment on the park’s playground.

“Children that are in mobility devises that cannot get out and play like the normal child with no disabilities, they can play alongside kids that are here,” said Danny Hill, Recreation Superintendent for Bristol, VA Parks and Recreation.

It’s a project the Junior League of Bristol has been working on since last year.

Junior League member, Ashley Stiltner, says projects like this one are exactly why Junior League was created.

“It took from about August of 2018 until now to get it all finished. We saw a need in our community for more handicap accessible, more sensory friendly playground equipment. One of the driving forces for choosing this as our signature project is for one thing our organization focuses on women and children,” said Stiltner.

The sensory equipment and itstalation of the project costs around $6,000.

Junior League created several fundraisers throughout the year to raise that money.

“We would not be able to have a lot of this if it wasn’t for the generosity of the Junior League of Bristol,” said Hill.

The three pieces of sensory equipment are placed alongside other playground equipment so children with disabilities can feel included.

The sensory equipment is a nice and new addition to Sugar Hollow Park come spring for children with disabilities.

Stiltner said in March or April there will be an official ribbon cutting ceremony by the Junior League for those new additions.