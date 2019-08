(CNN) – Meatball subs with no meat?

Yup, it’s happening.

Subway is hoping to win you over with its new “Beyond Meatball Marinara Sub.”

The chain restaurant is jumping on the plant-based protein trend, which has quickly become popular over the past year.

The “Beyond Meat” company makes meatless alternatives to beef and pork.

Starting in September, “The Beyond Meatball” will be available at about 700 Subway restaurants for a limited time.