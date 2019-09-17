Study: Use of solar elements & LED lighting could save millions for Kingsport schools

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A project focused on clean, sustainable energy soon could become a reality in Kingsport.

The Kingsport City School Board is deciding on whether to move forward with an engineering study looking at the installation of solar arrays and LED lighting in Kingsport City Schools.

The engineering firm Ameresco has already completed an Engineering analysis that estimates nearly $3 million in savings over a 20-year period.

Assistant Superintendent Andy True said that part of the study comes as no cost to the district.

He also said the system has worked to cut down energy costs in years past.

“That allows us then to take those funds and apply them into different areas of our organization that might focus more on curriculum instruction and the teaching-learning process,” said True.

The next step would be board approval for a second study, which will determine the final size of the project.

“From an engineering study, we have some preliminary numbers,” said True, “but should our board decide to move forward, those numbers would be solidified.”

Ameresco has suggested an agreement in which it would own the solar equipment. Kingsport City Schools would purchase energy from the company at a reduced rate.

A variety of schools have been considered for these solar panels, but a specific list has not been created.

“When Elementary schools are studying about solar energy or alternative energy,” said Board of Education President Carrie Upshaw, “they’ll be able to see the monitors that tell how much is being produced at any point during the day, as well as career opportunities at Dobyns-Bennett.”

Upshaw thinks it is a good decision for Kingsport.

“Even if the cost savings were not significant,” she said, “going with cleaner energy, it was a good decision and if we could bring more awareness to the community then maybe more people would be interested in looking at renewable energy sources.”

True said there is no specific time frame on when we could see new solar arrays and LED lighting in Kingsport City Schools.