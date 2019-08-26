Study says Tennessee ranks 9th in states with most sex offenders per capita

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A recent study by ASecureLife found that Tennessee ranks in the top 10 of states with the most registered sex offenders per 100,000 people.

According to the study, Tennessee ranks 9th with 359 registered sex offenders per 100,000 people, just behind Kansas, which has 362.

Oregon ranked first in the study with 688 registered sex offenders per 100,000 people.

The order of “Sex Offenders Near You: Stats and Resources for 2019” top ten is:

Oregon Arkansas Delaware Michigan Wisconsin South Dakota Wyoming Kansas Tennessee Florida and Mississippi

Maryland had the fewest registered sex offenders, according to the study.

According to the website, the total number of offenders was used with census data to calculate the number of registered sex offenders per 100,000 people.