Study of ‘Most Dangerous Highways for Summer Travel’ names I-40 as TN’s most dangerous

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s state-spanning I-40 has been named the state’s most dangerous highway by “A Secure Life” on their list of “Most Dangerous Highways for Summer Travel.”

The website had a list of each state’s three most dangerous highways during the summers, based on fatalities from 2015 to 2017 in the months of May – September.

Data on fatality reports came from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System.

I-40 easily had the most roadway fatalities in the summer months from 2015 – 2017, with a total of 85 fatalities on the highway alone.

Tennessee’s second most dangerous summer highway was I-24, with 39 fatalities from 2015 – 2017.

I-65 was third, with 26 fatalities from 2015 – 2017.

I-5 in California, US-1 in Florida and I-10 in Texas had the most fatalities.