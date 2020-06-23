Study: Men posing with cats on dating apps less likely to find dates

FORT COLLINS, CO (WJHL) – Men seeking women on dating apps might want to leave their cats out of the picture, according to a study from Colorado State University.

The study, published in April, found that women were less likely to show interest in profile pictures featuring men cuddling their feline companions than photos of men alone.

According to the study, college-age women viewing the photos rated men posing with a cat as less masculine, and researchers note that the findings hinged on whether the women viewing the photos identified as a “cat” or “dog” person.

Scientists write that the findings could suggest that “American culture has distinguished “cat men” as less masculine, perhaps creating a cultural preference for “dog men” among most heterosexual women in the studied age group.”