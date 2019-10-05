Studio Brew hoping to opt out of agreement to get necessary funds to stay open

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Studio Brew in Bristol, Virginia is hoping to work with city leaders to stay open.

Studio Brew is hoping to be released from a 2015 agreement, allowing them to diversify their abilities to grow.

According to a city council agenda, the company is hoping to be released from the contract to get the necessary money to compete in the craft beer/soda industry.

The agreement includes the BVU Authority, city government and Industrial Development Authority.

BVU agreed to release the company from the contract, pending actions from the city and IDA.

The company is meeting with both of those agencies next week.