Students spend week inside the courtroom to learn about the justice system

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – As students around the region get ready to go back to the classroom, one group spent the week of July 21 inside the courtroom.

The 6th through 8th grade students took part in the Wise County Junior Commonwealth’s Attorney Summer Program.

The students spent a week learning about the government and justice system through a variety of activities, including observing proceedings at the Wise County Courthouse, touring the Wise County Justice Center and watching Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp get taken down by a police K-9.

The goal was to give the students a chance to meet elected officials from across the region. The also got a unique behind-the-scenes perspective on how local government and the court system works.