Students and parents take a look inside Boones Creek Elementary School during open house

WASHINGTON CO., Tenn. (WJHL)- Open house for the brand new Boones Creek Elementary School was on Saturday.

Students and parents got to see inside the building for the first time, learning what’s in store for the school year.

The new Boones Creek Elementary School is having their open house today. Lots of people coming out to see the look of the new school. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/ipuO9AWVKb — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) July 27, 2019

A lot of kids saying that they are actually excited to start the school year.

The new elementary school will house pre-k through eighth grade.

Related story: What’s next for the old Boones Creek Middle School building?

The new Boones Creek Elementry School is now Washington County’s largest school. Director of Schools, Bill Flanary, is helping to make sure Principle Jordan Hughes will be able to navigate the over 130,000 square foot building by giving her a skateboard to ride around the hallways.

“Being a school principal is a tough job, but getting around a school this big is going to be even tougher,” said Flanary as he handed Hughes her new skateboard.

Hughes addressing an audience of several hundred saying, “Thank you all so much for coming out on this beautiful day. We’re here to celebrate the new Boones Creek Elementary Pre-k through eighth grade. What a beautiful building, right?”

The hallways of the school, separated by grade, were filled Saturday with students, parents, and faculty.

WATCH: New Boones Creek Elementary School open house Posted by WJHL on Saturday, July 27, 2019

Teachers like Katy Hancock said that they can’t wait to teach in their new classrooms.

“Everyone has pretty much been in the school since Monday working really hard to get the boxes unpacked and getting ready. We are so excited. The facility is beautiful and we have so many opportunities to collaborate with other people. Every grade level has their own wing. So it’s a lot easier to find where people are supposed to be, and the students are going to be able to move around and know exactly where they’re supposed to be all the times,” said Hancock.

Related story: END OF AN ERA: Final flag lowering at Boones Creek Middle School

Eighth-grader Teygen Mitchel said she’s jealous her little sister, who’s going into first grade, gets to stay in the new school longer than she does.

“I want to be here forever. The classrooms are very neat. I love the classrooms, and the lockers actually have locks which is very cool. You could get lost in here, and that’s the only reason why I’m not ready,” said Mitchel.

Principle Hughes making sure to embrace the history of Boones Creek while looking towards the future.

“Boones Creek has roots and we today are going to replant those roots here, and we don’t want to forget where we came from,” said Hughes.

About 700 students are expected at the new school. However, enrolment can allow a maximum of a little over 1,000.

Washington County Schools begin this coming school year on August 5th.