Student dies after found with gunshot wound at Tennessee State University

by: WKRN Web Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A student is dead Monday following a shooting at a university in Middle Tennessee.

Students found the boy passed out in the hallway of a Tennessee State University dorm around noon on Sunday.

Campus police were called and the boy was taken to a local hospital, where they discovered he had been shot in the abdomen.

At this time, we know that the victim was a 19-year-old male, but no other identity has been released.

TSU officials say there was no report of a shooting or any suspicious activity before the student was found, and they are working with police to find out where the shooting occurred and who is responsible.

