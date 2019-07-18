Strike Out Cancer Night featuring World Series champion Jason Motte

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Major League Baseball pitcher Jason Motte is in the Tri-Cities to support Strike Out Cancer Night at the Johnson City Cardinals game Thursday.

Motte pitched nine seasons for four teams helping the St. Louis Cardinals win the 2011 World Series.

During his playing career, along with the help of his wife, he started the Jason Motte Foundation with a goal of providing comfort and care to those affected by cancer.

Tonight, the JC Cardinals will host the Bristol Pirates at 6:30.

Motte will throw out the first pitch and will have a table set up selling his KCancer t-shirts and merchandise.

A portion of the money raised will be donated to the Niswonger Children’s Hospital Oncology Department.

For more information on the Jason Motte Foundation, click here.