SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Police relocated a stray gator that made its way to a restaurant parking lot on the causeway after Tropical Storm Cristobal flooded the parking lot.
Officers removed the gator in front of ED’s Seafood Shed on the causeway Sunday afternoon and relocated it to 5 Rivers Delta Center.
A bystander provided the following videos of the officers relocating the lost gator.
LATEST STORIES
- Stray gator relocated from causeway after tropical storm flooding
- Storm Team 11: Nice tonight followed by lots of heat Monday
- WATCH: Pilot draws out tribute to George Floyd using only his airplane
- California police officer on paid leave following arrest on suspicion of raping 16-year-old girl
- Five people hurt after shooting at Dyersburg American Legion