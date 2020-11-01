Storm Team 11: Wind advisories and freeze warnings in effect

Good afternoon,



The next system moves through the region today. This will bring breezy conditions, and much colder air. Showers are clearing out. More clouds than sunshine are around this afternoon, but skies will continue to clear throughout the day as well.

Winds will be from the southwest and switch to from the northwest later today. Winds will be gusty, anywhere from 5-15mph, gusting up to 20-30 in the Tri-Cities. There is a Wind Advisory in effect for western North Carolina, and counties in southwest Virginia including Tazewell, Smyth, and Grayson through tomorrow afternoon. Winds may gust up to 45mph in these locations.

After the front passes, much colder air arrives. We quickly drop into the 20s overnight. There is a Freeze Warning in effect for most tonight into Monday morning.



We do not warm up by much tomorrow. High temperatures will only be in the upper 40s for the Tri-Cities. Breezy conditions stick around as well.



Each and every day next week temperatures continue to gradually warm. By Wednesday expect high temperatures in the mid 60s and low temperatures in the 40s. We are back near 70 degrees next weekend with low temperatures in the 40s. We remain dry over the next work week.