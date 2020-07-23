Storm Team 11: Widespread rain threat this afternoon and evening

STORM TEAM 11
Widespread Rain and Storms
A favorable set-up for rain and storms is expected this afternoon and evening which means more of a widespread rain and storm threat. Biggest threat today will be heavy rain leading to localized flooding.
Scattered Storm Threat Friday
Scattered showers and storms will redevelop Friday with a few brief downpours.
Weekend Outlook
Drier air moves in this weekend limiting the rain threat for our area, although with some residual moisture, a few spotty showers or storms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday favoring the higher terrain. More sunshine this weekend equals more heat, so get ready for more 90’s.
