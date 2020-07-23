Storm Team 11: Widespread rain threat this afternoon and evening

STORM TEAM 11

Widespread Rain and Storms

A favorable set-up for rain and storms is expected this afternoon and evening which means more of a widespread rain and storm threat. Biggest threat today will be heavy rain leading to localized flooding.

Interactive radar tool is available here

Scattered Storm Threat Friday

Scattered showers and storms will redevelop Friday with a few brief downpours.

Weekend Outlook

Drier air moves in this weekend limiting the rain threat for our area, although with some residual moisture, a few spotty showers or storms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday favoring the higher terrain. More sunshine this weekend equals more heat, so get ready for more 90’s.

