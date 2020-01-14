Storm Team 11: Widespread Rain and Storms Likely This Morning

STORM TEAM 11
Today
Rain threat returns this morning with widespread rain along with a few storms moving into our area. Rain will likely stick around through much of the day with additional showers this evening. Interactive radar available here
Temperatures will be mild in the 60’s.
Wet Weather Continues Wednesday
Scattered showers will likely redevelop during the day
Long range Outlook
Another rainmaker will take shape this weekend as rain becomes widespread Saturday. Colder air makes a return Sunday
